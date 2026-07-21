FlyCatchers Catch Fire Late to Beat North Platte

Published on July 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Blackwell Flycatchers News Release







The Blackwell Flycatchers scored 10 runs over the final two innings to erase a six-run deficit and defeat the North Platte 80s, 14-10, on Monday night in Blackwell.

North Platte controlled the early portion of the game, scoring three runs in the first inning, two in the second and two more in the third to build a 7-0 advantage. Blackwell answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the 80s responded with three runs in the fifth to extend their lead to 10-4.

The Flycatchers remained six runs behind until their offense came alive late. Blackwell scored four times in the bottom of the eighth to pull within 10-8 before completing the comeback with a six-run ninth inning.

Angel Rodriguez led the Blackwell offense by going 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBIs. Caleb Marquez added two hits, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Kabrel Johnson went 2- for-4 with two RBIs and three runs, while Caleb Copeland finished 3-for-4 with a double and scored three times.

Kernan Alba drove in two runs, while Shannon Martin and Shane Morrow each scored during Blackwells 12-hit attack.

Carson McCurdy powered the North Platte offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Ivan Santos drove in three runs, Darrius Bomer collected two RBIs and TJ Beninati added an RBI. Sean Bennett went 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice.

North Platte finished with 10 runs on seven hits and committed no errors. Blackwell recorded 14 runs on 12 hits and also played error-free baseball.

Final Score: Blackwell Flycatchers 14, North Platte 80s 10







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