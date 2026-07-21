Sturgeon Crush the Austin Weirdos 20-2

Published on July 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







The Martinez Sturgeon erupted for 19 hits and scored in seven consecutive innings to defeat the Austin Weirdos 20-2 on July 19, 2026.

Austin scored once in each of the first two innings, but Martinez answered with single runs in the first and second before breaking the game open with seven runs in the third. The Sturgeon added one run in the fourth, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and five in the seventh.

Michael Pavelchak led the Martinez offense with a huge performance, going 4-for-6 with a double, a triple, a home run, two runs scored and five RBIs. Paul Carreno homered and drove in four runs, while Josh Hardamon added a home run and two RBIs.

Nick Thomson went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Josiah Collado collected three hits, scored four times and stole two bases, while Jacob Klinovsky doubled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs. Kyle Norton also doubled and finished with two RBIs.

Austin was limited to three hits. Austin Sargent, Sean Tanaka and Ethan Martinez recorded the Weirdos' hits, with Martinez contributing a double. Cono Casale and Tanaka each drove in one run.

Martinez finished with 20 runs on 19 hits and played error-free defense. Austin scored two runs on three hits and committed three errors.







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