Pitching Shines as Saguaros Double up Pecos 4-2

Published on July 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







The Tucson Saguaros scored in four different innings and held off a late Pecos rally to earn a 4-2 victory over the Bills on Monday night.

Tucson took the lead immediately when Ty Murray hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning. The Saguaros extended their advantage to 2-0 in the third when Connor Kiefer scored on a groundout by Gavy Perez-Torres.

Kiefer scored again in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Murray, giving Tucson a 3-0 lead. Murray finished with two RBIs, one run scored, a walk and a stolen base.

The Bills broke through in the bottom of the seventh. Jonathan Taylor and Bilar Whittle scored when Anthony Hampton delivered a two-run double cutting Tucson's lead to 3-2.

The Saguaros answered with an insurance run in the eighth inning when Trent Malone came around to score. Tucson's pitching staff then kept Pecos scoreless over the final two innings.

Kiefer led Tucson's offense by going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Hal Perez added two hits, including a double and a triple. Diego Zuniga also recorded a hit for the Saguaros.

Xavior Salazar started for Tucson and allowed only two hits over four scoreless innings. He walked one and struck out five. Quentin O'Connor worked three innings and allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts, while Adan Vega closed the game with two scoreless innings.

Hampton led Pecos with a double and two RBIs. Derrick Cancel and Keelen Sloan each collected two hits, while Taylor and Whittle each recorded a hit and scored once.

Aaron McIntyre pitched all nine innings for the Bills, allowing four runs on seven hits. He struck out 11 batters and walked four in the complete-game effort.

Both teams finished with seven hits. Tucson committed one error, while Pecos played error-free defense.

Final Score: Tucson Saguaros 4, Pecos Bills 2







Pecos League Stories from July 21, 2026

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