Tucson Saguaros Top the Pecos Bills 20-5

Published on July 10, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







The Tucson Saguaros erupted for 20 runs on 14 hits and defeated the Pecos Bills 20-5 on July 9, 2026.

Tucson broke the game open with a seven-run second inning, turning a 1-0 deficit into a commanding 7-1 advantage. The Saguaros added one run in the fourth, four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, and two runs in both the seventh and eighth.

Sloan Laird led the Tucson offense by going 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and five RBIs. Jaymon Cervantes finished 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs, while Connor Kiefer drove in three runs and scored twice.

Gavy Perez-Torres collected two hits, two RBIs and scored a run. Hal Perez added two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Cedric Reynaud scored four times, while Ty Murray crossed the plate three times.

The Saguaros also showed patience at the plate, drawing 16 walks from Pecos pitching.

Ryan Drag provided the biggest offensive highlight for the Bills, going 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. Anthony Hampton added two hits, including a double, scored once and stole four bases.

Pecos scored single runs in the second and third innings, two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth, but could not overcome Tucson's sustained offensive attack.

Tucson finished with 20 runs, 14 hits and one error. Pecos totaled five runs, 12 hits and one error.







Pecos League Stories from July 10, 2026

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