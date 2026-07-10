Train Robbers Rally Past Austin 8-6 to Complete 4 Game Sweep
Published on July 10, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)
Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release
The Bakersfield Train Robbers scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally for an 8- 6 victory over the Austin Weirdos on July 9, 2026.
Austin struck first with four runs in the opening inning. Bakersfield answered with one run in each of the first three innings, but the Weirdos added another run in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead.
The score remained unchanged until Bakersfield's decisive eighth-inning rally. The Train Robbers scored five times to surge ahead 8-5 and held off Austin after the Weirdos pushed across one run in the ninth.
Maxim Fullerton powered the Bakersfield offense by going 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored. Joe Starick finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Zach Beatty drove in two runs, while Joe Riddle added an RBI. Christian Altamirano collected two hits and scored once. Lucas Belcher also went 2-for-2 at the plate.
Belcher earned the victory with 4 2/3 dominant innings of relief. He allowed only one hit, did not issue a walk and struck out eight. Jayden Metz recorded the final out to earn his fourth save.
Chris Tsouras led Austin by going 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and a run scored. Mason Refuerzo added two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.
Sean Tanaka doubled and drove in two runs, while Cono Casale added an RBI. Austin struck out 15 times against Bakersfield pitching.
Bakersfield finished with eight runs on 14 hits and committed one error. Austin totaled six runs on nine hits and committed two errors.
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