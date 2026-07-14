Train Robbers Shut Out Martinez, 10-0

Published on July 14, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







The Bakersfield Train Robbers scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 10-0 shutout victory over the Martinez Sturgeon on July 13, 2026.

Bakersfield sent 12 batters to the plate during its decisive opening inning. The Train Robbers added one run in the second, two in the third and another in the fourth to build a 10-0 advantage.

Dylan Heil led the Bakersfield offense by going 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and one run scored. Macs Carrillo drove in two runs and scored twice, while Cade Fujii added two RBIs. Zach Beatty reached base four times, scored twice, drove in a run and stole a base. Joe Starick doubled and scored two runs.

Brady Reinhart delivered a dominant start for Bakersfield, allowing only three hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Reinhart struck out 10 and improved to 5-1. Hunter Adams and Jacob Perez completed the shutout by combining for 2 2/3 hitless innings.

Martinez managed only three hits, with Andrew Curran, Jesus Marrero and Josh Hardamon recording one hit apiece. Sturgeon starter Shaniel Rivera took the loss after allowing 10 runs, eight earned, on nine hits and seven walks over 3 2/3 innings.

Bakersfield finished with 10 runs on 11 hits and committed no errors. Martinez was held scoreless on three hits and committed three errors.

Final Score: Bakersfield Train Robbers 10, Martinez Sturgeon 0







Pecos League Stories from July 14, 2026

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