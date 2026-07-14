Bills Hold Off Roswell for 9-7 Victory

Published on July 14, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







The Pecos Bills scored six runs over the first two innings and held off a late Roswell Invaders rally for a 9-7 victory on July 13, 2026, in Roswell.

Pecos jumped ahead immediately with four runs in the top of the first inning before adding two more in the second to take a 6-0 lead. Roswell answered with three runs in the bottom of the second and added single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings to tie the game at 6-6.

The Bills regained control with two runs in the top of the seventh and added an important insurance run in the eighth. Roswell scored once in the bottom of the ninth, but Thomas Geiger finished the game to secure the 9-7 win and his first save of the season.

Ethaniel Almendarez led the Pecos offense with a home run and two RBIs. Derrick Cancel also drove in two runs, while Will Glick and Keelen Sloan each doubled. Sloan finished with a hit, a run and an RBI.

Pecos produced only six hits but took advantage of 11 walks and aggressive baserunning. Anthony Hampton stole three bases, DJ Walker and Bilar Whittle each stole two, and the Bills finished with nine stolen bases.

Roswell collected 11 hits in the loss. Xander Nabors went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. James Harris and Ryan Torres each recorded two hits, while Terry Daniels doubled and drove in two runs.

Aaron McIntyre earned the win for Pecos after throwing a scoreless seventh inning. Starter Isais Espiritusanto struck out 11 batters over six innings, allowing six runs, five earned, on nine hits. Geiger worked the final two innings and struck out three.

The Bills improved to 17-21 with the victory.

Final Score: Pecos Bills 9, Roswell Invaders 7

Winning Pitcher: Aaron McIntyre (3-3)

Save: Thomas Geiger (1)

Pecos: 9 runs, 6 hits, 2 errors

Roswell: 7 runs, 11 hits, 2 errors







Pecos League Stories from July 14, 2026

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