Bills Outslug Tucson Saguaros, 18-14

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







TUCSON, Arizona - The Pecos Bills scored 16 runs over the final five innings and defeated the Tucson Saguaros 18-14 on Friday night.

Tucson built an early advantage by scoring three runs in the first inning, two in the second and two more in the fourth. The Saguaros carried a 7-2 lead into the fifth inning, but the Bills responded with four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to move in front 9-8.

Pecos added four runs in the seventh inning, but Tucson answered with six runs in the bottom half to regain the lead, 14-13. The Bills responded again by scoring three times in the eighth and twice in the ninth before Thomas Geiger held Tucson scoreless over the final two innings.

Phillip Jones led Pecos at the plate by going 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBIs. Derrick Cancel finished 4-for-6 with two runs and four RBIs, while Anthony Hampton collected two hits and drove in three runs.

DJ Walker reached base four times, recorded two hits and scored five runs. Jonathan Taylor doubled, scored three times and drove in two runs, while Will Glick added two hits, two runs and an RBI. Ryan Drag contributed an RBI double.

Gavy Perez-Torres powered the Tucson offense by going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and six RBIs. Connor Kiefer added two hits, including a triple, scored twice and drove in three runs.

Sloan Laird finished with three hits, three runs and an RBI. Ty Murray added two hits and scored twice, while Jadan Boyce and Trent Malone each drove in a run.

Jones worked seven innings for Pecos, allowing 14 runs, 13 earned, on 11 hits and nine walks while striking out three. Geiger closed the game with two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.

Demitrius DiMatteo started for Tucson and allowed six runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings. The Saguaros used six pitchers as Pecos finished with 18 runs on 16 hits and eight walks.

Pecos committed two errors, while Tucson finished with 14 runs on 13 hits and committed three errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 11, 2026

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