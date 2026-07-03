Bills Complete Win over Alpine

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







The Pecos Bills defeated the Alpine Cowboys 8-6 on Thursday. Pecos scored two runs in the first, four in the third and two in the fifth to build an 8-4 lead.

Ryan Drag led Pecos, going 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs. Derrick Cancel went 3- for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, while Juan Avila added three hits.

Alpine was led by Xavien Thompson, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Michael Prisco also homered and drove in two runs, and Nathan Mix had three hits.

Aaron McIntyre earned the win for Pecos, allowing six runs, five earned, over 7.1 innings. Thomas Geiger recorded the save with 1.2 scoreless innings. Hamilton Moye took the loss for Alpine.

Pecos finished with 14 hits and one error. Alpine had 11 hits and three errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 3, 2026

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