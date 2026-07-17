Jones Dominates as Pecos Bills Defeat Roswell Invaders, 5-1

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







Phillip Jones delivered a dominant complete-game performance as the Pecos Bills defeated the Roswell Invaders 5-1 Thursday night at Cyclone Ballparks.

Jones allowed only one run on three hits over nine innings. He struck out 11 batters, walked two and faced just 32 hitters to earn the victory.

Pecos took the lead in the bottom of the first inning when Anthony Hampton scored on a wild pitch. The Bills added another run in the third as Thorin Sanchez-Guerra crossed the plate, giving Pecos a 2-0 advantage.

Roswell scored its only run in the fifth inning when James Harris came home, cutting the Pecos lead to 2-1.

The Bills responded with one run in each of the final three offensive innings. Ryan Drag scored on a Will Glick groundout in the sixth, and Hampton scored an unearned run in the seventh.

Jonathan Taylor completed the scoring with a two-run single in the eighth inning, bringing home Keelen Sloan and another Pecos runner to extend the lead to 5-1.

Hampton led the Bills by going 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Ryan Drag finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, while Taylor drove in two runs. DJ Walker also collected a hit, two walks and a stolen base.

Christopher Martinez, Xander Nabors and Ryan Flores recorded Roswells three hits. Flores had the Invaders only extra-base hit with a double.

Pecos finished with five runs on eight hits and did not commit an error. Roswell scored one run on three hits and committed one error.







Pecos League Stories from July 17, 2026

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