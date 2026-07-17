Grand Junction Rallies Past North Platte, 11-6

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers erupted for seven runs in the eighth inning to defeat the North Platte 80s, 11-6, on July 16, 2026.

North Platte carried a 4-1 lead into the seventh inning after scoring once in the fifth and three times in the sixth. Grand Junction cut the deficit to one with two runs in the seventh before the 80s answered with a run in the bottom half to take a 5-3 advantage.

The Razorback Suckers then took control in the eighth. Grand Junction sent seven runs across the plate to move ahead 10-5. The visitors added another run in the ninth, while North Platte scored once in the bottom of the inning to complete the scoring.

Nicholas Sall powered Grand Junction's offense by going 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Michael Doerr drove in three runs, while Brandon Zanni collected three hits, including two doubles, and scored twice. Wyatt Cunningham, Jake Alwine, Elias Fiddler and Zain Zinicola each recorded two hits as Grand Junction finished with 17 hits.

Lucas Smith started for the Razorback Suckers and allowed five runs, four earned, on 10 hits over 6.2 innings. Seth Whitley recorded the final out of the seventh, and Caleb Menard worked the last two innings, allowing one run on one hit.

Carson McCurdy led North Platte by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Jake Boucher and Ivan Santos each collected two hits, while Sean Bennett also finished with two hits and an RBI.

Boucher gave North Platte seven strong innings, allowing three runs on 11 hits without issuing a walk. The Razorback Suckers scored eight runs against the North Platte bullpen over the final two innings.

Grand Junction finished with 11 runs on 17 hits and committed two errors. North Platte recorded six runs on 11 hits and committed one error.







Pecos League Stories from July 17, 2026

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