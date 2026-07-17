Alpine Cowboys and Tucson Saguaros Battle to 4-4 Tie

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







The Alpine Cowboys and Tucson Saguaros finished in a 4-4 tie after seven innings Thursday night in Tucson.

Alpine jumped ahead with two runs in the top of the first inning. Marco Martinez scored on a fielder's choice by Sal Diaz, and Trevor Durr came home on a passed ball to give the Cowboys an early 2-0 advantage.

Tucson cut the deficit in half when Hal Perez scored on a passed ball in the second inning. The Cowboys answered in the third as James Prockish scored on a fielder's choice by Michael Prisco, extending Alpine's lead to 3-1.

The Saguaros tied the game in the fourth inning. Connor Kiefer and Sloan Laird each drew bases- loaded walks, bringing home Trent Malone and Perez. Tucson moved ahead 4-3 in the sixth when Kiefer scored on another passed ball.

Alpine delivered the tying run in the top of the seventh. Prockish scored when Luke Hyzdu singled to left field, making the score 4-4.

Hyzdu led the Cowboys by going 2-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and the game-tying RBI. Martinez finished 2-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored. Joshua Prieto added a double and pitched two innings of relief, allowing one run while striking out three.

Connor Kiefer led Tucson with two hits, a double, a run scored and an RBI. Trent Malone also recorded two hits and scored once, while Hal Perez doubled and scored twice.

Alpine finished with four runs on eight hits and committed two errors. Tucson recorded four runs on seven hits with two errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 17, 2026

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