Razorback Suckers Overpower North Platte, 28-9

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers exploded for 28 runs on 25 hits in a 28-9 victory over the North Platte 80s on Thursday night.

Grand Junction took control immediately by scoring eight runs in the top of the first inning. The Razorback Suckers added four runs in the third, seven in the fourth and three in the fifth to build a commanding 22-9 advantage. Grand Junction completed the scoring with six more runs in the eighth inning.

Basiel Williams led the Grand Junction offense with five hits, five runs scored and seven RBIs. Williams also recorded a triple, drew a walk and stole two bases. Jake Alwine finished with four hits, five runs and three RBIs, while Nicholas Sall collected four hits, scored three times and drove in four runs.

Michael Doerr added two hits and four RBIs. Ryan Rifenberg had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Elias Fiddler contributed two hits and two RBIs. Sean Becker scored four runs, drove in two and stole two bases.

North Platte scored all nine of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Carson McCurdy led the 80s with three hits and two runs scored. Sean Bennett delivered a three-run triple, while Gustavo Rivera Suarez finished with two hits.

Jordan Hodges shut down North Platte over the final 5 1/3 innings for Grand Junction, allowing four hits and no runs while striking out six. The Razorback Suckers improved to 14-32-1, while the 80s fell to 28-21-1.







Pecos League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.