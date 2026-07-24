Wind Blow Past Blackwell, 13-3

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind scored early and continued to pull away in a 13-3 victory over the Blackwell Flycatchers on Thursday night.

Garden City jumped ahead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and added four more in the third to build a 7-1 lead. The Wind scored twice in the sixth, once in the seventh and three times in the eighth to complete the 10-run victory.

Jordan Williams led the Garden City offense with two hits, a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Darius Freeman added two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs while also stealing two bases.

Trent Lowe finished with three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Aidan Grabowski scored three times, doubled, drove in two runs and stole two bases. Kaden Kirshenbaum collected two hits, including a double, and scored twice.

Mason DeVerna delivered a strong start for the Wind, allowing three runs on eight hits over seven innings. He struck out 10 and walked three. Max Ramirez worked a scoreless eighth inning before Jack Robinson struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth.

Kabrel Johnson led Blackwell with three hits, including a double, and scored twice. Kernan Alba tripled and scored a run, while Angel Rodriguez and Michael Alonso each drove in a run.

Garden City finished with 12 hits and did not commit an error. Blackwell recorded eight hits and committed two errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 24, 2026

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