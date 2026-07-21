Wind Beat Santa Fe 16-4

Published on July 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind collected 20 hits and scored five runs in both the second and ninth innings to defeat the Santa Fe Fuego 16-4 on July 19, 2026.

Garden City broke the game open with five runs in the second inning and steadily expanded its advantage. The Wind added single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings before scoring three times in the seventh and five more times in the ninth.

Aidan Grabowski led the Wind by going 4-for-5 with a home run, four runs scored and four RBIs. Ben Bach finished 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs, while Leyton Barry doubled, scored twice and drove in three runs. Peyton Lewis, Dom Enbody, Rob Morosetti and Kaden Kirshenbaum each contributed two hits.

Garden City pitcher Adam Metivier worked eight strong innings, allowing three runs, only two earned, on 12 hits. He walked one and struck out five. Aaron Izquierdo pitched the ninth inning and recorded two strikeouts.

Santa Fe finished with 14 hits but struggled to convert its opportunities into runs. Andrew Ramirez and Connor Hickey each recorded three hits. Alex Elliott and Sam Freedman both homered, while Elliott, Freedman and Hickey each drove in a run.

Garden City finished with 16 runs on 20 hits and committed one error. Santa Fe scored four runs on 14 hits and played error-free defense.







Pecos League Stories from July 21, 2026

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