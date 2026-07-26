Wind Take out Blackwell

Published on July 25, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind scored seven runs in the first inning and defeated the Blackwell Flycatchers 13-4 on July 24, 2026.

Garden City took control immediately. Rob Morosetti opened the scoring with a three-run home run that brought home Jason Ramos and Connor Huzicka. Dom Enbody later scored on a wild pitch before Jordan Williams delivered an RBI double. Pitcher Jaxon Hamada completed the seven-run inning with a two-run double.

The Wind added another run in the second inning to take an 8-0 lead. Garden City then scored three times in the sixth and twice in the eighth, finishing the game with 17 hits.

Morosetti led the Garden City offense by going 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs. Enbody went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs, an RBI and two walks. Ben Bach also homered and finished with two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Williams collected two doubles and drove in two runs, while Aidan Grabowski also doubled twice and scored two runs. Hamada helped his own cause with a double and two RBIs. Huzicka had two hits, scored three runs and stole three bases.

Hamada was outstanding on the mound for Garden City. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only three hits and three walks while striking out eight. Jeff Whitter worked the next two innings before Peyton Lewis struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Blackwell was held scoreless through the first seven innings before breaking through with four runs in the eighth. Caleb Copeland supplied all four runs with a grand slam. He finished with a hit, four RBIs and a stolen base.

Angel Rodriguez led the Flycatchers with two hits and scored a run. Hunter Daymond, Kabrel Johnson and Cason Long each added one hit.

Daniel Martinez took the loss after allowing 11 runs on 14 hits over 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five. Hunter Phillips allowed two runs, one earned, over the final 2 2/3 innings.

Garden City finished with three home runs, five doubles and 17 total hits while its pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts in the 13-4 victory.







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