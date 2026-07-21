Strong Start Guides Wind over Grand Junction

Published on July 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind scored five runs over the first three innings and received a strong start from Max Vosters in a 7-2 victory over the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers on Monday night.

Garden City took control immediately with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Darius Freeman scored on an RBI triple by Peyton Lewis, and Lewis came home on a run-scoring single by Dom Enbody.

The Wind added three more runs in the third. Enbody opened the scoring with a solo home run before Freeman delivered a two-run single, giving Garden City a 5-0 advantage.

Grand Junction broke through with one run in the sixth and another in the seventh. Ryan Rifenberg hit a solo home run and Wyatt Cunningham added an RBI, but the Razorback Suckers were unable to complete a comeback.

Garden City added insurance runs in the sixth and eighth innings to finish the scoring.

Enbody led the Wind offense by going 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and one run scored. Trent Lowe also collected three hits, including a triple, and scored once. Freeman went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run, while Lewis tripled, drove in a run, walked three times and scored three runs.

Vosters held Grand Junction to two runs on six hits over seven innings. He walked one batter and struck out eight. Max Ramirez worked a scoreless eighth inning, and Jack Robinson allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth.

Rifenberg led Grand Junction with a home run and an RBI. Cunningham had one hit, one RBI and a stolen base, while Kay Purdy Burton recorded a hit, a walk and a run scored. Zain Zinicola added a hit and two stolen bases.

Garden City finished with seven runs on 12 hits and committed one error. Grand Junction recorded two runs on seven hits and committed two errors.

Final Score: Garden City Wind 7, Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 2







Pecos League Stories from July 21, 2026

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