FlyCatchers Top the Trinidad Triggers 9-5

Published on July 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Blackwell Flycatchers News Release







The Blackwell Flycatchers scored seven runs in the fifth inning to erase an early deficit and defeat the Trinidad Triggers 9-5 on July 19, 2026.

Trinidad jumped ahead with one run in the first inning and three more in the second. The Triggers added another run in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. Wyatt Morgan drove in three runs and collected two hits, while Jeremiah Cabuyban went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Brody Rasmussen and Peyton Medeiros also finished with two hits as Trinidad totaled 13 hits.

Blackwell's offense erupted in the bottom of the fifth. Angel Rodriguez homered and finished 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs. Shannon Martin went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases, while Kernan Alba added two hits and two RBIs. Joseph Boone and Michael Alonso also drove in runs during the comeback.

The Flycatchers added an insurance run in the sixth inning. Blackwell's bullpen shut out Trinidad over the final 2 2/3 innings, with George Sandifer, Thomas Millett and Isidro Jimenez combining to allow only one hit while striking out five.

Blackwell finished with nine runs on eight hits despite committing two errors. Trinidad scored five runs on 13 hits and played error-free defense.







Pecos League Stories from July 21, 2026

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