FlyCatchers Bounce back to Top Roswell

Published on July 4, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Blackwell Flycatchers News Release







The Blackwell Flycatchers defeated the Roswell Invaders 9-4 on Thursday night.

Blackwell jumped ahead with three runs in the first inning and added two more in the third. The Flycatchers pulled away with a three-run seventh inning.

Blackwell finished with 9 runs on 14 hits. Hunter Daymond went 4-for-5, Caleb Marquez went 4-for-4 with an RBI, and Kabrel Johnson scored four runs and hit a home run. Caleb Washington also homered and drove in three runs, while Shane Morrow added a home run and an RBI.

Roswell had 10 hits in the loss. Sean Moore went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored, and an RBI. Xander Nabors, James Harris, and Carson Kirby each had two hits, and Harris drove in two runs.

Samuel Mendez led Blackwell on the mound, allowing three runs over five innings while striking out seven. Isidro Jimenez closed the game with a scoreless ninth and two strikeouts.

Final Line: Blackwell 9 runs, 14 hits, 2 errors. Roswell 4 runs, 10 hits, 0 errors.







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