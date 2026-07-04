FlyCatchers Bounce back to Top Roswell
Published on July 4, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)
Blackwell Flycatchers News Release
The Blackwell Flycatchers defeated the Roswell Invaders 9-4 on Thursday night.
Blackwell jumped ahead with three runs in the first inning and added two more in the third. The Flycatchers pulled away with a three-run seventh inning.
Blackwell finished with 9 runs on 14 hits. Hunter Daymond went 4-for-5, Caleb Marquez went 4-for-4 with an RBI, and Kabrel Johnson scored four runs and hit a home run. Caleb Washington also homered and drove in three runs, while Shane Morrow added a home run and an RBI.
Roswell had 10 hits in the loss. Sean Moore went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored, and an RBI. Xander Nabors, James Harris, and Carson Kirby each had two hits, and Harris drove in two runs.
Samuel Mendez led Blackwell on the mound, allowing three runs over five innings while striking out seven. Isidro Jimenez closed the game with a scoreless ninth and two strikeouts.
Final Line: Blackwell 9 runs, 14 hits, 2 errors. Roswell 4 runs, 10 hits, 0 errors.
Pecos League Stories from July 4, 2026
- Leprechauns Clutch against San Rafael - Dublin Leprechauns
- Early Lead Lifts Sturgeon Comfortably over Austin - Martinez Sturgeon
- Football Score Favors Triggers - Trinidad Triggers
- Cowboys Rally Late for Walk off Win over Pecos - Alpine Cowboys
- FlyCatchers Bounce back to Top Roswell - Blackwell Flycatchers
- Wind Piles on Runs in Easy Victory over North Platte - Garden City Wind
- Razorback Suckers Walk off Tucson 11-10 - Grand Junction Razorback Suckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Blackwell Flycatchers Stories
- FlyCatchers Bounce back to Top Roswell
- FlyCatchers' Bats Booming in 25-6 Mashing of Pecos
- FlyCatchers Edge the North Platte 80s 11-9
- Dominic Scotti and Rey Lozano Lead the Blackwell FlyCatchers over the KC Iola Hormigas 19-3
- Roman Berretta Throws Blackwell to Victory