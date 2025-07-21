Dominic Scotti and Rey Lozano Lead the Blackwell FlyCatchers over the KC Iola Hormigas 19-3

July 21, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Blackwell Flycatchers News Release







On the mound for the Blackwell FlyCatchers it was Dominic Scotti who picked up the win throwing 9 innings. He faced 38 hitters.

Jacob Slocomb was the losing pitcher throwing 4 innings with 3 strikeouts while allowing 10 hits.

For the Blackwell FlyCatchers, Rey Lozano lead the way at the plate going 5-6.

He also hit 2 home runs.

Mark Davis also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.

This game was played in Iola at Allen County on 2025-07-21 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 22-18 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play KC Iola Hormigas at Allen County at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 22 2025.

With the loss the KC Iola Hormigas move to 11-28 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play the North Platte 80s at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 24 2025.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.