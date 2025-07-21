Logan Meyer Helps the Tucson Saguaros Down the Pecos Bills 5-0

July 21, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







On the mound for the Tucson Saguaros it was Nate Narccarato who picked up the win throwing 4 innings. He faced 15 hitters.

Adam Metivier got the loss for the Pecos Bills.

For the Tucson Saguaros, Logan Meyer lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Anthony Manisero also helped the ballclub at the plate going 3-5.

This game was played in Pecos at Cyclone Ballparks on 2025-07-20 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 34-9 on the season.

Tucson Saguaros play Pecos Bills at Cyclone Ballparks at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 21 2025.

With the loss the Pecos Bills move to 26-17 on the season.

Pecos Bills play the Tucson Saguaros at Cyclone Ballparks at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 22 2025.







Pecos League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.