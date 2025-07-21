Logan Meyer Helps the Tucson Saguaros Down the Pecos Bills 5-0
July 21, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Tucson Saguaros News Release
On the mound for the Tucson Saguaros it was Nate Narccarato who picked up the win throwing 4 innings. He faced 15 hitters.
Adam Metivier got the loss for the Pecos Bills.
For the Tucson Saguaros, Logan Meyer lead the way at the plate going 1-4.
Anthony Manisero also helped the ballclub at the plate going 3-5.
This game was played in Pecos at Cyclone Ballparks on 2025-07-20 at 6:30:00 PM
With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 34-9 on the season.
Tucson Saguaros play Pecos Bills at Cyclone Ballparks at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 21 2025.
With the loss the Pecos Bills move to 26-17 on the season.
Pecos Bills play the Tucson Saguaros at Cyclone Ballparks at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 22 2025.
Pecos League Stories from July 21, 2025
- Logan Meyer Helps the Tucson Saguaros Down the Pecos Bills 5-0 - Tucson Saguaros
- Roman Berretta Throws Blackwell to Victory - Blackwell Flycatchers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.