Anthony Manisero Helps the Tucson Saguaros Down the Pecos Bills
July 27, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Tucson Saguaros News Release
Blake Garrett was the winning pitcher throwing 7 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 4 hits.
On the mound for the Pecos Bills it was Adam Metivier who picked up the loss throwing 5 innings.
For the Tucson Saguaros, Anthony Manisero lead the way at the plate going 3-4.
Sean Means also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.
This game was played in Tucson at Kino Sports Complex on 2025-07-26 at 7:00:00 PM
With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 40-9 on the season.
Tucson Saguaros play Roswell Invaders at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 27 2025.
With the loss the Pecos Bills move to 26-22 on the season.
Pecos Bills play the Alpine Cowboys at Kokernot Field at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 28 2025.
