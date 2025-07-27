North Platte 80s Top the Blackwell FlyCatchers Behind Sean Bennett 11-2

July 27, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







Mike Nestor got the win for the North Platte 80s.

Chambers McGilbery got the loss for the Blackwell FlyCatchers.

For the North Platte 80s, Sean Bennett lead the way at the plate going 2-4.

Caleb Copeland also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-2.

This game was played in North Platte at Bill Wood Field on 2025-07-27 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the North Platte 80s move to 27-19 on the season.

North Platte 80s play Blackwell FlyCatchers at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 28 2025.

With the loss the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 22-23 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play the North Platte 80s at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 29 2025.







