Eddie Kafton Helps the North Platte 80s Down the Blackwell FlyCatchers 14-6

July 17, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







On the mound for the North Platte 80s it was Benjamin Smith who picked up the win throwing 5 innings. He faced 27 hitters.

Dominic Scotti was the losing pitcher throwing 5 innings with 3 strikeouts while allowing 7 hits.

For the North Platte 80s, Eddie Kafton lead the way at the plate going 1-2.

Gustavo Rivera also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-3.

This game was played in Blackwell at Morgan Field on 2025-07-16 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the North Platte 80s move to 21-18 on the season.

North Platte 80s play Blackwell FlyCatchers at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 17 2025.

With the loss the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 20-16 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play the North Platte 80s at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 18 2025.







