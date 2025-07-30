Joe Barrons and Gustavo Rivera Lead the North Platte 80s over the Blackwell FlyCatchers 20-10

July 30, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







Joe Barrons got the win for the North Platte 80s.

Dominic Scotti got the loss for the Blackwell FlyCatchers.

For the North Platte 80s, Gustavo Rivera lead the way at the plate going 0-1.

Sean Bennett also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-3.

This game was played in North Platte at Bill Wood Field on 2025-07-30 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the North Platte 80s move to 28-19 on the season.

North Platte 80s play Blackwell FlyCatchers at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 31 2025.

With the loss the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 22-24 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play the North Platte 80s at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Aug 1 2025.







Pecos League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.