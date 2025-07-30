Dylan Fariancci Paces Triggers

July 30, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







On the mound for the Trinidad Triggers it was Dylan Fariancci who picked up the win throwing 6 innings. He faced 29 hitters.

On the mound for the Santa Fe Fuego it was Rickey Rivas who picked up the loss throwing 3 innings.

For the Trinidad Triggers, Charlie Bridges lead the way at the plate going 0-0.

Derek Gallegos also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.

This game was played in Trinidad at Central Park on 2025-07-29 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Trinidad Triggers move to 21-31 on the season.

Trinidad Triggers play Santa Fe Fuego at Central Park at 6:30:00 PM on 2025-07-29.

With the loss the Santa Fe Fuego move to 16-34 on the season.

Santa Fe Fuego play the Tucson Saguaros at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on May 28 2026.







