Tre En Dorsett Stars as the Trinidad Triggers Defeat the KC Iola Hormigas 7-4

July 7, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







Tre en Dorsett was the winning pitcher throwing 2 innings with 4 strikeouts while allowing 0 hits.

On the mound for the KC Iola Hormigas it was Mario Burruel who picked up the loss throwing 7 innings.

For the Trinidad Triggers, Santiago Sanchez lead the way at the plate going 1-5.

Levi Malkowski also helped the ballclub at the plate going 2-4.

This game was played in Iola at Allen County on 2025-07-07 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Trinidad Triggers move to 12-23 on the season.

Trinidad Triggers play KC Iola Hormigas at Allen County at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 8 2025.

With the loss the KC Iola Hormigas move to 7-23 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play the Santa Fe Fuego at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 10 2025.







Pecos League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.