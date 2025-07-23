Aguilar Earns Win for Triggers
July 23, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Trinidad Triggers News Release
Luis Aguilar was the winning pitcher throwing 1 innings with 2 strikeouts while allowing 0 hits.
Joe Barrons was the losing pitcher throwing 1 innings with 0 strikeouts while allowing 5 hits.
For the Trinidad Triggers, Levi Masloski lead the way at the plate going 0-1.
Connor Huzicka also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.
This game was played in Trinidad at Central Park on 2025-07-23 at 6:30:00 PM
With the win the Trinidad Triggers move to 18-29 on the season.
Trinidad Triggers play Santa Fe Fuego at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 24 2025.
With the loss the North Platte 80s move to 23-20 on the season.
North Platte 80s play the KC Iola Hormigas at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 25 2025.
