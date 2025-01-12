Trinidad Triggers Release Their 2025 Schedule

January 12, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

The Trinidad Triggers have released their 2025 Schedule.

The Triggers will serve as Colorado's Lone Pecos League Team and remain in the Mountain Division and face familiar foes.

2025 will mark the 13th year of Triggers Baseball in Southern Colorado.

Below are the 10 teams in the Mountain Division.

Alpine Cowboys

Blackwell Flycatchers

Garden City Wind

Kansas City Hormigas

North Platte 80s

Pecos Bills

Roswell Invaders

Santa Fe Fuego

Trinidad Triggers

Tucson Saguaros

These ten teams will play their entire season within the division.

Six teams from the Mountain Division will qualify for the playoffs.

The winner of the Pacific Division Playoffs will meet the winner of the Mountain Division Playoffs for a three game Pecos League Championship Series.

The Triggers will open their 2025 season on May 29 in New Mexico against the Roswell Invaders.

Trinidad will again host a community 4th of July Game with fireworks and celebrations.

The Pecos League Mountain Division All Star Game will be July 13th in Garden City.

Below is a breakdown of the Trinidad Triggers Schedule.

Total Games: 54

Total Home Games: 27

Total Away Games: 27

Roswell Invaders home Games: 6

Roswell Invaders away Games: 3

Tucson Saguaros home Games: 1

Blackwell Flycatchers away Games: 3

Kansas City Hormigas home Games: 2

Kansas City Hormigas away Games: 4

Santa Fe Fuego home Games: 6

Santa Fe Fuego away Games: 9

Garden City Wind home Games: 4

Garden City Wind Away Games: 3

North Platte 80s home Games: 8

North Platte 80s Away Games: 5

