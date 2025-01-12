Santa Fe Fuego Release 2025 Schedule
January 12, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Santa Fe Fuego News Release
The Santa Fe Fuego have released their 2025 Schedule.
2025 will be the 13th year of Fuego Baseball
Tickets and group nights are available at https://www.SantaFeFuego.com
Santa Fe Fuego Youth Baseball Camp Dates The Fuego will remain in the Mountain Division of the Pecos League
In 2025 the Mountain Division will consist of these teams.
Alpine Cowboys
Blackwell Flycatchers
Garden City Wind
Kansas City Hormigas
North Platte 80s
Pecos Bills
Roswell Invaders
Santa Fe Fuego
Trinidad Triggers
Tucson Saguaros
These ten teams will play their entire season within the division.
Six teams from the Mountain Division will qualify for the playoffs.
The winner of the Pacific Division Playoffs will meet the winner of the Mountain Division Playoffs for a three game Pecos League Championship Series.
The Fuego will open their 2025 season at home against the Tucson Saguaros on May 28th
The Pecos League Mountain Division All Star Game will be July 13th in Garden City.
Below is a breakdown of the Santa Fe Fuego Schedule.
Total Games: 54
Total Home Games: 32
Total Away Games: 22
Roswell Invaders away Games: 2
Alpine Cowboys home Games: 3
Pecos Bills home Games: 3
Pecos Bills away Games: 5
Tucson Saguaros home Games: 7
Tucson Saguaros away Games: 2
Blackwell Flycatchers home Games: 4
Blackwell Flycatchers away Games: 2
Kansas City Hormigas home Games: 1
Kansas City Hormigas away Games: 2
Trinidad Triggers home Games: 9
Trinidad Triggers Away Games: 6
Garden City Wind home Games: 3
Garden City Wind Away Games: 1
North Platte 80s home Games: 2
North Platte 80s Away Games: 2
