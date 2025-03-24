Santa Fe Fuego to Play Game in San Quentin Prison vs San Quentin Giants

March 24, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







The Santa Fe Fuego will play an exhibition Spring Training Game against the San Quentin Giants in the San Quentin Prison the week of May 8, 2025. Fuego players mainly from California will receive clearance to go on site and play the game.

The game was setup by the media release of Austin Thurman's success in the Pecos League after playing for the San Quentin Team. Austin Thurman 2021 Roswell Invaders was one of the best ever players to play for San Quentin Prison team. Upon his release he played an entire season for the Roswell Invaders and played centerfield on a team that made it all the way to the championship game.

The San Quentin Giants are one of two prison baseball teams (the other New Orleans) and schedule outside opponents regularly. The San Rafael Pacifics played a game against the Giants exactly twelve years earlier on May 18, 2013. The Pacifics took on the San Quentin Giants at historic San Quentin prison as the Pacifics went on to finish the day with a spring training victory beating the Giants 17-3.

San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, formerly known as San Quentin State Prison,is a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation state prison for men, located north of San Francisco in the unincorporated place of San Quentin in Marin County. Established in 1852, and opening in 1854, San Quentin is the oldest prison in California.

• Discuss this story on the Pecos League message board...





Pecos League Stories from March 24, 2025

Santa Fe Fuego to Play Game in San Quentin Prison vs San Quentin Giants - Santa Fe Fuego

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.