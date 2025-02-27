Santa Fe Fuego Announce Joey Gali as 2025 Field Manager

The Santa Fe Fuego are gearing towards the 2025 season in their 13th season of play and are pleased to name Joey Gali as the team's new head manager.

Originally from Rohnert Park, CA, and currently residing in Novato, CA, Joey brings his experience to Santa Fe, NM. His background includes playing baseball at Napa Valley College and both playing/coaching professional baseball within the Pecos League.

Joey also served on active duty in the United States Coast Guard and is now a veteran.

The team looks forward to a successful season under his leadership.

