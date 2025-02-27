Manny Corpas to Serve as Field Manager for 2025 Season for Monterey Amberjacks

The Monterey Amberjacks 2025 Field Manager will be Manny Corpas. Manny pitched in the major leagues for 10 years and most known for being the Colorado Rockies Closer on their 2007 World Series Run.

He was selected Panama national baseball team at the 2006 World Baseball Classic, 2009 World Baseball Classic, 2013 World Baseball Classic Qualification, 2017 World Baseball Classic Qualification and 2019 Pan American Games Qualifier.

Manny is no stranger to the Pecos League as he has pitched for the Bakersfield Train Robbers in 2019 and 2021. He pitched complete games in the playoffs both seasons. He managed the Martinez Sturgeon in 2022.

