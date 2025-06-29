Ivan Verdugo Helps the Monterey Amberjacks Down the Martinez Sturgeon

June 29, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Greg Salazar got the win for the Monterey Amberjacks thanks to 2 strikeouts. Greg Salazar allowed 1 earned runs on 4 hits and 0 walks over 5 innings.

Dustin Hernadez was the losing pitcher throwing 1 innings with 2 strikeouts while allowing 1 hits.

For the Monterey Amberjacks, Ivan Verdugo lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Ramiro Reyna also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.

This game was played in Monterey at Sollecito Park on 2025-06-29 at 1:00:00 PM

With the win the Monterey Amberjacks move to 7-23 on the season.

Monterey Amberjacks play Dublin Leprechauns at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 1 2025.

With the loss the Martinez Sturgeon move to 16-16 on the season.

Martinez Sturgeon play the Vallejo Seaweed at Joe DiMaggio at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 2 2025.







