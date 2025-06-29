Tyler McKenna Helps the Bakersfield Train Robbers Down the Martinez Sturgeon 13-0

June 29, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Art Joven was the winning pitcher throwing 5 innings with 5 strikeouts while allowing 1 hits.

On the mound for the Martinez Sturgeon it was Clayton Friemuth who picked up the loss throwing 5 innings.

For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Tyler McKenna lead the way at the plate going 0-0.

Emilio Luna also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-2.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-06-28 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 19-13 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play San Rafael Pacifics at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jun 30 2025.

With the loss the Martinez Sturgeon move to 16-15 on the season.

Martinez Sturgeon play the Vallejo Seaweed at Wilson Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 1 2025.







