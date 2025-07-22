Bakersfield Blasts Monterey

July 22, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Hunter Adams got the win for the Bakersfield Train Robbers thanks to 1 strikeouts. Hunter Adams allowed 1 earned runs on 3 hits and 2 walks over 2 innings.

Alberto Campos was the losing pitcher throwing 0 innings with 0 strikeouts while allowing 5 hits.

For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Jumpei Ohashi lead the way at the plate going 3-5.

Tyler Warr also helped the ballclub at the plate going 2-4.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-07-21 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 31-18 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play Charros De Jalisco at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jul 22 2025.

With the loss the Monterey Amberjacks move to 11-37 on the season.

Monterey Amberjacks play the Bakersfield Train Robbers at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jul 23 2025.







