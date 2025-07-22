Xander Nabors Helps the KC Iola Hormigas Down the Blackwell FlyCatchers

July 22, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Xander Nabors got the win for the KC Iola Hormigas.

Roman Berretta was the losing pitcher throwing 1 innings with 2 strikeouts while allowing 1 hits.

For the KC Iola Hormigas, Xander Nabors lead the way at the plate going 3-5.

Javion Rodricks also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.

This game was played in Iola at Allen County on 2025-07-22 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the KC Iola Hormigas move to 12-28 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play North Platte 80s at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 24 2025.

With the loss the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 22-19 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play the Garden City Wind at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 25 2025.







