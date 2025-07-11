TC Burns Leads Hormigas to Win
July 11, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Kansas City Hormigas News Release
TC Burns got the win for the KC Iola Hormigas thanks to 4 strikeouts. TC Burns allowed 4 earned runs on 3 hits and 8 walks over 5 innings.
On the mound for the Santa Fe Fuego it was Joey Muccilli who picked up the loss throwing 5 innings.
For the KC Iola Hormigas, Aunuan Franco lead the way at the plate going 2-5.
He homered in the game as well.
Oscar Galvez also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-3.
This game was played in Santa Fe at Fort Marcy on 2025-07-10 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the KC Iola Hormigas move to 9-23 on the season.
KC Iola Hormigas play Trinidad Triggers at Central Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 11 2025.
With the loss the Santa Fe Fuego move to 10-25 on the season.
Santa Fe Fuego play the Santa Fe Fuego at Fort Marcy at 9:30:00 PM on Jul 12 2025.
