TC Burns Leads Hormigas to Win

TC Burns got the win for the KC Iola Hormigas thanks to 4 strikeouts. TC Burns allowed 4 earned runs on 3 hits and 8 walks over 5 innings.

On the mound for the Santa Fe Fuego it was Joey Muccilli who picked up the loss throwing 5 innings.

For the KC Iola Hormigas, Aunuan Franco lead the way at the plate going 2-5.

He homered in the game as well.

Oscar Galvez also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-3.

This game was played in Santa Fe at Fort Marcy on 2025-07-10 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the KC Iola Hormigas move to 9-23 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play Trinidad Triggers at Central Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 11 2025.

With the loss the Santa Fe Fuego move to 10-25 on the season.

Santa Fe Fuego play the Santa Fe Fuego at Fort Marcy at 9:30:00 PM on Jul 12 2025.







