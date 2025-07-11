The North Platte 80s Top the Blackwell FlyCatchers Behind Aidan Diltz, 13-7

Pierce Salbego got the win for the North Platte 80s.

On the mound for the Blackwell FlyCatchers it was Markus Bracey who picked up the loss throwing 5 innings.

For the North Platte 80s, Aidan Diltz lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Gustavo Rivera also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.

This game was played in North Platte at Bill Wood Field on 2025-07-11 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the North Platte 80s move to 19-16 on the season.

North Platte 80s play Blackwell FlyCatchers at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 12 2025.

With the loss the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 19-14 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play the North Platte 80s at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 15 2025.

R H E

BLA 7 13 2

NPL 13 15 1

7/11/2025 6:30 PM

Box Story

(7738)L1/L1

- 7

@

-13







