Gerson Cadzillia and Sloan Laird Lead the Roswell Invaders Over the Alpine Cowboys, 8-2
July 11, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
Gerson Cadzillia was the winning pitcher throwing 6 innings with 8 strikeouts while allowing 4 hits.
Brendan Konal got the loss for the Alpine Cowboys.
For the Roswell Invaders, Sloan Laird lead the way at the plate going 4-5.
Chad Bayne also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-3.
This game was played in Roswell at Joe Bauman on 2025-07-11 at 6:30:00 PM
With the win the Roswell Invaders move to 8-32 on the season.
Roswell Invaders play Alpine Cowboys at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 12 2025.
With the loss the Alpine Cowboys move to 20-18 on the season.
Alpine Cowboys play the Pecos Bills at Kokernot Field at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 15 2025.
