Gerson Cadzillia and Sloan Laird Lead the Roswell Invaders Over the Alpine Cowboys, 8-2

July 11, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







Gerson Cadzillia was the winning pitcher throwing 6 innings with 8 strikeouts while allowing 4 hits.

Brendan Konal got the loss for the Alpine Cowboys.

For the Roswell Invaders, Sloan Laird lead the way at the plate going 4-5.

Chad Bayne also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-3.

This game was played in Roswell at Joe Bauman on 2025-07-11 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Roswell Invaders move to 8-32 on the season.

Roswell Invaders play Alpine Cowboys at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 12 2025.

With the loss the Alpine Cowboys move to 20-18 on the season.

Alpine Cowboys play the Pecos Bills at Kokernot Field at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 15 2025.

R H E

ALP 2 6 1

ROS 8 13 1

7/11/2025 6:30 PM

