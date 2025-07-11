Wyatt Morgan Helps the Pecos Bills Down the Tucson Saguaros

July 11, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Zach Hill got the win for the Pecos Bills thanks to 1 strikeouts. Zach Hill allowed 1 earned runs on 3 hits and 2 walks over 1 innings.

Mason Longoria was the losing pitcher throwing 3 innings with 5 strikeouts while allowing 3 hits.

For the Pecos Bills, Wyatt Morgan lead the way at the plate going 2-4.

Rene Mendoza also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-3.

This game was played in Tucson at Kino Sports Complex on 2025-07-10 at 7:00:00 PM

With the win the Pecos Bills move to 23-12 on the season.

Pecos Bills play Tucson Saguaros at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jul 11 2025.

With the loss the Tucson Saguaros move to 29-9 on the season.

Tucson Saguaros play the Pecos Bills at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jul 12 2025.







