Wyatt Morgan Helps the Pecos Bills Down the Tucson Saguaros
July 11, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Pecos Bills News Release
Zach Hill got the win for the Pecos Bills thanks to 1 strikeouts. Zach Hill allowed 1 earned runs on 3 hits and 2 walks over 1 innings.
Mason Longoria was the losing pitcher throwing 3 innings with 5 strikeouts while allowing 3 hits.
For the Pecos Bills, Wyatt Morgan lead the way at the plate going 2-4.
Rene Mendoza also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-3.
This game was played in Tucson at Kino Sports Complex on 2025-07-10 at 7:00:00 PM
With the win the Pecos Bills move to 23-12 on the season.
Pecos Bills play Tucson Saguaros at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jul 11 2025.
With the loss the Tucson Saguaros move to 29-9 on the season.
Tucson Saguaros play the Pecos Bills at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jul 12 2025.
