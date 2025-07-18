Ryan Risch and Jacob Adams Lead the Pecos Bills over the Alpine Cowboys 7-6

July 18, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







Ryan Risch got the win for the Pecos Bills.

Jacob Bradley was the losing pitcher throwing 5 innings with 4 strikeouts while allowing 12 hits.

For the Pecos Bills, Jacob Adams lead the way at the plate going 0-4.

Kolton Kendrick also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.

This game was played in Alpine at Kokernot Field on 2025-07-17 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Pecos Bills move to 25-15 on the season.

Pecos Bills play.

With the loss the Alpine Cowboys move to 21-21 on the season.

Alpine Cowboys play the Pecos Bills at Kokernot Field at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 19 2025.







