Ryan Risch and Jacob Adams Lead the Pecos Bills over the Alpine Cowboys 7-6
July 18, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Pecos Bills News Release
Ryan Risch got the win for the Pecos Bills.
Jacob Bradley was the losing pitcher throwing 5 innings with 4 strikeouts while allowing 12 hits.
For the Pecos Bills, Jacob Adams lead the way at the plate going 0-4.
Kolton Kendrick also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.
This game was played in Alpine at Kokernot Field on 2025-07-17 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the Pecos Bills move to 25-15 on the season.
Pecos Bills play.
With the loss the Alpine Cowboys move to 21-21 on the season.
Alpine Cowboys play the Pecos Bills at Kokernot Field at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 19 2025.
