Peter Jelenic Helps the Pecos Bills Down the Tucson Saguaros 2-0

June 25, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







Adam Metiver got the win for the Pecos Bills thanks to 2 strikeouts. Adam Metiver allowed 0 earned runs on 1 hits and 1 walks over 9 innings.

Derek Cabrera got the loss for the Tucson Saguaros.

For the Pecos Bills, Peter Jelenic lead the way at the plate going 0-3.

Adam Metiver also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.

This game was played in Pecos at Cyclone Ballparks on 2025-06-25 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Pecos Bills move to 15-10 on the season.

Pecos Bills play Roswell Invaders at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 26 2025.

With the loss the Tucson Saguaros move to 18-6 on the season.

Tucson Saguaros play the Alpine Cowboys at Kino Sports Complex at 7:00:00 PM on Jun 27 2025.







