Josiah Collado Helps the Martinez Sturgeon Down the Monterey Amberjacks 13-5

June 25, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







On the mound for the Martinez Sturgeon it was Garret Mos who picked up the win throwing 2 innings. He faced 9 hitters.

On the mound for the Monterey Amberjacks it was Clayton Evans who picked up the loss throwing 4 innings.

For the Martinez Sturgeon, Josiah Collado lead the way at the plate going 0-0.

Sam Freedman also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-4.

This game was played in Martinez at Joe DiMaggio on 2025-06-24 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Martinez Sturgeon move to 16-12 on the season.

Martinez Sturgeon play Dublin Leprechauns at Joe DiMaggio at 6:00:00 PM on Jun 25 2025.

With the loss the Monterey Amberjacks move to 5-21 on the season.

Monterey Amberjacks play the San Rafael Pacifics at Albert Park at 6:00:00 PM on Jun 26 2025.







Pecos League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.