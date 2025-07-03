Garret Mos Leads Martinez to Win
July 3, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Martinez Sturgeon News Release
On the mound for the Martinez Sturgeon it was Garret Mos who picked up the win throwing 5 innings. He faced 23 hitters.
Matt Lazcano was the losing pitcher throwing 2 innings with 0 strikeouts while allowing 6 hits.
For the Martinez Sturgeon, Josiah Collado lead the way at the plate going 0-3.
David Flanagan also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.
This game was played in Martinez at Joe DiMaggio on 2025-07-02 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the Martinez Sturgeon move to 18-16 on the season.
Martinez Sturgeon play San Rafael Pacifics at Albert Park at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 3 2025.
With the loss the Vallejo Seaweed move to 12-23 on the season.
Vallejo Seaweed play the Bakersfield Train Robbers at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jul 4 2025.
Pecos League Stories from July 3, 2025
- Pacifics Ride Richard Kiel to Victory - San Rafael Pacifics
- Garret Mos Leads Martinez to Win - Martinez Sturgeon
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.