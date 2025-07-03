Garret Mos Leads Martinez to Win

July 3, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







On the mound for the Martinez Sturgeon it was Garret Mos who picked up the win throwing 5 innings. He faced 23 hitters.

Matt Lazcano was the losing pitcher throwing 2 innings with 0 strikeouts while allowing 6 hits.

For the Martinez Sturgeon, Josiah Collado lead the way at the plate going 0-3.

David Flanagan also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-0.

This game was played in Martinez at Joe DiMaggio on 2025-07-02 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Martinez Sturgeon move to 18-16 on the season.

Martinez Sturgeon play San Rafael Pacifics at Albert Park at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 3 2025.

With the loss the Vallejo Seaweed move to 12-23 on the season.

Vallejo Seaweed play the Bakersfield Train Robbers at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jul 4 2025.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.