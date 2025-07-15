Clayton Friemuth and Josiah Collado Lead the Martinez Sturgeon over the Bakersfield Train Robbers 12-6

July 15, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Clayton Friemuth got the win for the Martinez Sturgeon.

On the mound for the Bakersfield Train Robbers it was Kyle Langston who picked up the loss throwing 4 innings.

For the Martinez Sturgeon, Josiah Collado lead the way at the plate going 1-1.

Ramon Enriquiez also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-5.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-07-14 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Martinez Sturgeon move to 23-22 on the season.

Martinez Sturgeon play Bakersfield Train Robbers at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jul 15 2025.

With the loss the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 27-17 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play the San Rafael Pacifics at Albert Park at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 17 2025.







