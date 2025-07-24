Evan Leibl Helps the Martinez Sturgeon Down the San Rafael Pacifics

July 24, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







On the mound for the Martinez Sturgeon it was Andrew Curran who picked up the win throwing 2 innings. He faced 10 hitters.

On the mound for the San Rafael Pacifics it was Richard Kiel who picked up the loss throwing 7 innings.

For the Martinez Sturgeon, Evan Leibl lead the way at the plate going 0-1.

Brayden Colett also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.

This game was played in Martinez at Joe DiMaggio on 2025-07-23 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Martinez Sturgeon move to 26-25 on the season.

Martinez Sturgeon play Vallejo Seaweed at Wilson Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 24 2025.

With the loss the San Rafael Pacifics move to 34-17 on the season.

San Rafael Pacifics play the Monterey Amberjacks at Albert Park at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 25 2025.







