Evan Leibl Helps the Martinez Sturgeon Down the San Rafael Pacifics
July 24, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Martinez Sturgeon News Release
On the mound for the Martinez Sturgeon it was Andrew Curran who picked up the win throwing 2 innings. He faced 10 hitters.
On the mound for the San Rafael Pacifics it was Richard Kiel who picked up the loss throwing 7 innings.
For the Martinez Sturgeon, Evan Leibl lead the way at the plate going 0-1.
Brayden Colett also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-1.
This game was played in Martinez at Joe DiMaggio on 2025-07-23 at 6:00:00 PM
With the win the Martinez Sturgeon move to 26-25 on the season.
Martinez Sturgeon play Vallejo Seaweed at Wilson Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 24 2025.
With the loss the San Rafael Pacifics move to 34-17 on the season.
San Rafael Pacifics play the Monterey Amberjacks at Albert Park at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 25 2025.
