Willam Marriott Stars as the Martinez Sturgeon Defeat the Vallejo Seaweed 9-3

July 18, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







Willam Marriott got the win for the Martinez Sturgeon thanks to 4 strikeouts. Willam Marriott allowed 0 earned runs on 0 hits and 0 walks over 2 innings.

Hunter Dean got the loss for the Vallejo Seaweed.

For the Martinez Sturgeon, Jesus Marrero lead the way at the plate going 2-5.

Drew Bayard also helped the ballclub at the plate going 2-5.

This game was played in Martinez at Joe DiMaggio on 2025-07-17 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Martinez Sturgeon move to 24-23 on the season.

Martinez Sturgeon play Dublin Leprechauns at Fallon Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 18 2025.

With the loss the Vallejo Seaweed move to 15-30 on the season.

Vallejo Seaweed play the San Rafael Pacifics at Albert Park at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 19 2025.







