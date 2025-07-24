Alpine Cowboys Top the Roswell Invaders Behind James Prockish 8-2

July 24, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







Parker Wakeman got the win for the Alpine Cowboys.

Phillip Sanders got the loss for the Roswell Invaders.

For the Alpine Cowboys, James Prockish lead the way at the plate going 2-4.

Jesse Garcia also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-1.

This game was played in Alpine at Kokernot Field on 2025-07-24 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Alpine Cowboys move to 23-22 on the season.

Alpine Cowboys play Roswell Invaders at Kokernot Field at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 25 2025.

With the loss the Roswell Invaders move to 9-38 on the season.

Roswell Invaders play the Alpine Cowboys at Kokernot Field at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 26 2025.







Pecos League Stories from July 24, 2025

