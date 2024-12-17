Lance Myers Named 2025 Field Manager of Alpine Cowboys

The Alpine Cowboys have hired Lance Myers as the 14th manager in the organization's history.Myers takes over for the departing Sean Persky, who stepped down Saturday after five seasons of leadership that reaped two Pecos League championships. Myers has directly contributed to the Cowboys' two most recent titles in 2019 and 2024. The three-time Mountain Division All-Star began his independent professional career with Alpine in 2017 and was a key contributor at third base for the 2019 championship club. He was welcomed back to the Cowboys ahead of the 2024 season as Persky's assistant manager.

In 150 career games for the Cowboys from 2017-2019, Myers hit .362 with 166 hits, 30 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 101 runs batted in, and 104 walks. His name appears on several Cowboys career statistical leaderboards, including second in walks, third in games played and hits, fourth in at-bats, and fifth in doubles and RBI.Myers holds the Pecos League's all-time record in career walks (266) and is second in career games (304), hits (346), at-bats (984), fourth in RBI (231), and fifth in doubles (54).Myers is no stranger to managing in the Pecos League. He served as a player-manager for the Roswell Invaders from 2021-2023, posting a 97-78 career record (including postseason). He led the Invaders to a Mountain Division championship in 2021 and a Pecos League championship in 2022.

Myers' storied Pecos League career has seen three championships, including two with the Cowboys."I'm beyond excited for this upcoming season as the manager in Alpine," Myers said."I have always said Alpine has been home to me since my first season as a player in 2017. Working as the assistant under Sean Persky throughout the 2024 season was nothing short of amazing. We worked very well together, and I was able to learn a lot from him. I'm looking forward to getting this 2025 season underway as we have a solid core group of guys returning, along with a few new additions."The goal is to bring another championship back to the city of Alpine and help pave the way for the players to further their careers in higher-level leagues. I want to thank Sean and wish him luck in his next adventure as well as thank Kristin Cavness and Bob Ward for this opportunity. Without those three individuals, the Cowboys organization would not be where it is today. Glad to be home and ready to get to work. Cowboy Up!"

Myers was overjoyed to be back in Cowboy Red in 2024. (Photo by Julie Myers)Persky and Myers began their professional careers together as Cowboys teammates in 2017. After Persky managed the Cowboys to a title in 2019 with Myers as his usual starting third basemen, Myers joined the rival Roswell Invaders in 2021 to fulfill his dream of being both a player and manager.A friendly rivalry ensued between the two over the 2021-2023 seasons. Myers' Invaders knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs in 2021 and won it all the next season. The 2023 Mountain Division All-Star Game was held at Kokernot Field in Alpine and featured the two skippers once again facing off. Persky's side was victorious that July afternoon, defeating Myers 12-7. Every Alpine-Roswell battle with those two in opposing dugouts was personal, to say the least. As soon as Persky had the chance to recruit his friend back home to Alpine, he took the chance.

Persky and Myers managed against each other 41 times over the 2021-2023 seasons. Here they exchange lineup cards before the Cowboys-Invaders matchup on June 22, 2023, at Joe Bauman Field in Roswell, New Mexico. (Photo by Julie Myers)"Lance is an extremely dedicated and hard-working individual, and I'm very excited that he will be taking over as the new manager for the Cowboys," Persky said. "He is a proven leader and successful manager who I know will continue Alpine's long history of winning and postseason runs. Having the pleasure to play with, play for me, manage against me, and ultimately manage together, Lance is a first-class individual and very deserving of this role. I know he will serve it well!"

"We are excited that Lance Myers has accepted the role of manager for the Alpine Cowboys," general manager Kristin Cavness said. "Lance has big shoes to fill, but I know that Sean Persky will be passing the torch to a very worthy coach. We are looking forward to the 2025 season!"Myers' patented patience at the plate rubbed off on Cowboys hitters last summer. Alpine's walk total of 307 was its highest since 2019, Myers' last year with the club as a player. (Photo by Julie Myers)Myers becomes the 14th man to lead the Alpine Cowboys across the organization's 78-year history. A new era of Alpine leadership is at hand. The Cowboys look forward to defending their Pecos League title in 2025 with Lance Myers taking the reins.

